KCK police investigate homicide after body found on roof

Police are investigating after a body was discovered under a mattress on top of a roof near the intersection of 33rd and Strong.

Police are investigating after a body was discovered under a mattress on top of a roof near the intersection of 33rd and Strong.

Officers were called to the area around 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a white man on the roof of the building under a mattress. It was later discovered that he had suffered multiple stab wounds and gunshot wounds.

According to Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, the man was identified as Bryant Anderson, a 31-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident is still being investigated, so anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.