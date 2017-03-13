Time nearly ran out to find Toni Anderson's car

A memorial popped up not long after Toni Anderson’s car and her body were found in the Missouri River. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)

Toni Anderson's family is planning a memorial service after a body was found when her car was pulled out of the Missouri River on Friday.

It's a discovery that might not have happened in a month or two.

For months, all eyes have been on the Anderson case. Friday night, it came to a close when the car police were searching for was pull from the river. Her family says Anderson was found dead inside.

Anderson's car was found Wednesday but could not be removed from the river until later because of a need for divers.

The car was three-quarters of the way filled with silt and the family was told that the car probably would not have been found if it had taken another week to find it. Anderson's car was found behind Lincoln Navigator, the first car that was found in the river that day.

Police say that SUV is unrelated to the case and appears to have been there for some time.

Family members believe Anderson got turned around and frazzled after being pulled over by an officer and ended up in Parkville where she pulled into Platte Landing Park. There, she drove onto a boat launch that was icy and her car slid into the river.

The window of the car was down and her seatbelt was off. Despite being a good swimmer, the water and current would have made it too difficult for her to escape the vehicle.

All her belongings were found inside the car and she was fully clothed. She was not injured, outside of a bruise they think came from the GPS device in her car.

A memorial popped up not long after Anderson’s car and her body were found. Now, the Parkville community is coming together to remember the young woman.

"We just wanted to come out here and pay our respects. We didn't know Toni personally, but it hits really hard for home, because we've lived here almost all of our lives and nothing like this has every happened before," said Cheyenne Hansen.

Over the weekend, police presence faded and the memorial grew as people left more flowers and notes at the scene.

"I mean, it makes me feel good that we can come together as a community in a family's time of need," Serenity Springs said.

"Hopefully that the family can get through this and know that there's so many people out here in Kansas City that are willing to help them and praying for them," Hansen said.

Anderson will be cremated once the autopsy is finished, the family said, and they plan to hold memorial services both in Wichita and in Minnesota.

Police still have not confirmed the information on identifying Anderson, but police say they believe they’ll have that information Tuesday.

