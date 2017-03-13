Man charged with attempting to sexually assault 2-year-old girl at Kansas City playground

For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.More >
Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. It happened about 3:57 a.m. on the railroad tracks under Missouri 291 Highway, north of E 39th Street south. When officers arrived, they found the person dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim.More >
The U.S. Coast Guard is telling WCSC-TV in South Carolina that both state and federal authorities are investigating a potential dirty bomb threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >
Grenfell Tower was intended to be among the jewels of an $85 million (£67 million) urban regeneration scheme carried out by the London borough of Kensignton and Chelsea.More >
City leaders say they’d like all new cul-de-sacs to be made of concrete, but home builders don’t want to comply because of the price tag of concrete.More >
A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport. The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete. Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight. “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
