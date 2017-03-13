Man charged with attempting to sexually assault 2-year-old girl at Kansas City playground

Christa Moore is the mother who sprung into action once she saw the suspect. (KCTV5)

William Bates Jr., 24, has been charged with two counts of attempted sodomy. (KCPD)

A 24-year-old man has been charged with trying to sexually assault a 2-year-old girl at a playground in Kansas City.

The attack happened last Friday at Kemp Park at 10th and Harrison, according to court documents.

According to documents, Bates is accused of pulling down the girl's diaper and then his own pants. The suspect then began thrusting his hips.

Court documents state the victim's mother noticed the suspect starring at children in the area.

The mother of the victim ran towards the child and suspect, when the suspect fell. The mother got on top of the suspect and began striking him before he ran off, records show.

She thought her daughters were safe to play on the swings in Kemp Park, but that changed on Friday.

"I don't get how anyone would hurt a child like that," Moore said. "He walked up toward my daughter and the next thing I know, he's grabbing her pants and ripped them down. He ripped her diaper when he did it. I just wanted to hurt him."

Along with Moore, a family friend also helped pursue the suspect.

Devan Barnes says he chased the man into a fenced-in parking lot. He kept them there until police arrived.

"If cops didn't show up, I was going in," Barnes said.

Police took Bates into custody. Once in custody, Bates told officers he believed he was drugged.

