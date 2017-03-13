Man wearing Jason mask robs Pizza Hut in Kansas City

Police say the robbery happened at 10 p.m. on March 2 at the Pizza Hut located on the 5900 block of Wilson. (Kansas City police)

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a man who held up a Pizza Hut restaurant earlier this month.

Police say the robbery happened at 10 p.m. on March 2 at the Pizza Hut located on the 5900 block of Wilson.

The suspect, described as a 5'9 black male weighing between 140-160 pounds, was wearing a "Jason" style hockey mask at the time of the robbery.

Investigators say he displayed a silver handgun.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

