Grandmother in serious condition after being carjacked by teens in Kansas City

A metro woman is in the hospital after being carjacked by a group of teens on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened about 3:10 p.m. near 50th Terrace and N Oak Street.

Police responded to the area and found a woman who said she was getting out of her vehicle and walking to an apartment when she was approached by four or five teenagers.

The woman says someone struck her while she wasn’t looking and knocked her to the ground. She says she doesn’t remember anything that happened after being hit.

When the woman woke up she found her purse, keys and vehicle were gone.

Heather Kirkpatrick is the daughter of the victim.

"It was very scary," she said. "I would have never thought somebody would do that. “A ambulance passed by my house and my heart kind of sunk thinking ‘oh my mom’ cause she does have other medical problems.”

The woman was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. She is currently in serious condition.

Officers conducted a search of the area. They have not released the findings of that search.

