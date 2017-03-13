Police search for suspects in KCMO armed robbery

The suspects ran off in an unknown direction near the President Gardens Apartments. (Kansas City Police)

Police in Kansas City are searching for suspects who robbed a woman at gunpoint in January.

The armed robbery happened about 5 p.m. on Jan. 24, in the 1300 block of E 80th Street.

Four people are suspects in the case.

Police say the suspects approached the woman while she was sitting in her vehicle and one of the suspects fired a shot that missed the woman.

The suspects ran off in an unknown direction near the President Gardens Apartments, located at 8239 Forest Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

