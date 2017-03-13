Friends, family of Toni Anderson find some closure after her 2-month long disappearance

The family is still waiting on an autopsy to be completed, but the body in the car has been easily identified as that of Toni Anderson because of the condition the body was in, Anderson's parents tell KCTV5 News. (Anderson family)

The family of a missing woman is at least finding some closure after her two-month long disappearance.

The family is still waiting on an autopsy to be completed, but the body in the car has been easily identified as that of Toni Anderson because of the condition the body was in, Anderson's parents tell KCTV5 News.

While police have identified the car that was pulled out of the river as Anderson's vehicle, authorities have not yet confirmed who was inside.

After weeks of painful searching, friends of the 20-year-old Wichita native say they're finding comfort in remembering the way she lived her life.

"When you walk into a room, you can just tell, your eyes just go to someone in the room, and it's because they're laughing or smiling or just you know just the light of the room. That was kind of how she was," said Jessica Elting who has been friends with Anderson since middle school.

"Vibrant, I mean, she stands out. She does, just absolutely an amazing person," said Cameron Pitzer who has been friends with Anderson for eight years.

Anderson's car was found Wednesday but could not be removed from the river until later because of a need for divers.

The car was three-quarters of the way filled with silt and the family was told that the car probably would not have been found if it had taken another week to find it. Anderson's car was found behind Lincoln Navigator, the first car that was found in the river that day.

Family members believe Anderson got turned around and frazzled after being pulled over by an officer and ended up in Parkville where she pulled into Platte Landing Park. There, she drove onto a boat launch that was icy and her car slid into the river.

The window of the car was down and her seatbelt was off. Despite being a good swimmer, the water and current would have made it too difficult for her to escape the vehicle.

All her belongings were found inside the car and she was fully clothed. She was not injured, outside of a bruise they think came from the GPS device in her car.

She will be cremated once the autopsy is finished, the family said, and they plan to hold a church service in Wichita, KS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.