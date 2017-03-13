Jayhawk fans ready to travel to Tulsa for NCAA Tournament match

Basketball fans are focused on March Madness this week, but they are not just filling out their bracket. They are also trying to figure out if they can see their team play in person. (KCTV5)

The No. 1 seed University of Kansas will be playing in Tulsa, but their opponent is still being decided. Now if you are looking to travel to the game, there are tickets still available.

Upper-section seats on StubHub start at $69. Lower seats are going anywhere from just under $100 to nearly $400.

Some KU fans say while Tulsa is still close, many say they are hoping to cheer them on at home at the Sprint Center in the next round of the tournament.

"Home court advantage, I mean they get back to the Sprint Center. We are going to have a huge KU crowd. I think they call it Allen Fieldhouse East Sprint Center, and they have a great record there. So just looking forward to it," fan Tyler Hutchinson said.

Those games are sold out through the Sprint Center. However, on StubHub, you’ll have to pay at least $157.

Tulsa is only about a four-hour drive, but if you want to fly there, you're looking at nearly $900. That's on an American Airlines flight Friday morning, so definitely cheaper to drive.

Fans say they have high hopes for the Jayhawks.

"They beat three top 10 teams and lost to West Virginia by one point in that last game, they deserve it," fan Josh Klofstad said.

"It just depends, you have some really die-hard fans who would make the trip to Tulsa. It is not that far, only 150 miles. So I'm sure there will be a lot of people down there from KU," Curt Petty said.

As for Kansas State, fans will have travel to Dayton, OH see them play in round one. The Wildcats face off against Wake Forest.

Tickets there are going for as little as $67 on StubHub. And the lower seats, again, can be up to nearly $400.

Dayton will be a long drive for fans at nearly nine hours. So to fly, it is about $730 for flights on Delta, American Airlines and United, according to Expedia.

