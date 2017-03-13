Deaths of 2 men, 1 woman in Topeka called triple homicide

Three bodies were found in the area of the 100 block of NW Grant at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. (WIBW)

Topeka police say they are investigating the deaths of three people as a triple homicide.

The bodies of two men and one woman were found late Sunday when officers responded to a welfare check call at a Topeka home.

Police said Monday all people of interest related to the case are in custody.

The names of the victims and details about those arrested were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.