Deaths of 2 men, 1 woman in Topeka called triple homicide

Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Three bodies were found in the area of the 100 block of NW Grant at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. (WIBW) Three bodies were found in the area of the 100 block of NW Grant at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. (WIBW)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -

Topeka police say they are investigating the deaths of three people as a triple homicide.

The bodies of two men and one woman were found late Sunday when officers responded to a welfare check call at a Topeka home.

Police said Monday all people of interest related to the case are in custody.

The names of the victims and details about those arrested were not immediately released.

