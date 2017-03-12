UMKC invited to CBI Tournament, will host opening round game

The Kangaroos will host Green Bay at 7:05 p.m. this Wednesday at the Swinney Recreation Center on the UMKC campus. (KCTV5)

The University of Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos will be participating in the CBI Tournament this week.

UMKC will enter the tournament at 17-16 record wise.

If they advance to the quarterfinals, they will take on the winner of the Wyoming/Eastern Washington game on March 20.

Full bracket:

Sorry about the web site. Here is a png of the bracket. Best of luck to all the teams. pic.twitter.com/ntxDZ9vDKX — College BBall Invit. (@CBITourney) March 13, 2017

