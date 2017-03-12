Car strikes house in Kansas City

Police say the vehicle struck a home on the 8400 block of E. 93rd Terrace. (KCTV5)

A car has hit a house in Kansas City.

Police say the vehicle struck a home on the 8400 block of E. 93rd Terrace.

An initial report says it was an injury call, but the condition of any individuals involved is unknown at this time, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 for more.