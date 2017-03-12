Car strikes house in Kansas City - KCTV5

Car strikes house in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Police say the vehicle struck a home on the 8400 block of E. 93rd Terrace. (KCTV5) Police say the vehicle struck a home on the 8400 block of E. 93rd Terrace. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A car has hit a house in Kansas City. 

Police say the vehicle struck a home on the 8400 block of E. 93rd Terrace. 

An initial report says it was an injury call, but the condition of any individuals involved is unknown at this time, according to dispatch. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 for more. 

