Friday's game times for Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State

Game times have been announced for the opening games for the three area teams that made the NCAA Tournament.

The Kansas Jayhawks will begin their run to the Final Four on Friday against UC Davis. Tip-off time is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. in a game that will be on TNT.

Wichita State will be in action on Friday as well. They will take on Dayton in a game that will be on KCTV5 beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Kansas State will take on Cincinnati on Friday at 6:27 p.m. That game will air on truTV.

