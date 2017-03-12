Friday's game times for Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State

A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport. The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete. Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight. “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...More >
A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport. The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete. Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight. “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...More >
A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.More >
A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.More >
London medics have treated 15 people for smoke inhalation as a major fire burned in west London.More >
London medics have treated 15 people for smoke inhalation as a major fire burned in west London.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.More >
A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.More >
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
An American college student whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea was released and returned to the United States Tuesday as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country.More >
An American college student whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea was released and returned to the United States Tuesday as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country.More >