For Kansas Jayhawks, Midwest Region was tournament goal

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

For the Kansas Jayhawks, Sunday's announcement that they were the top seed in the Midwest Region is the culmination of a goal they worked for all year. 

Head coach Bill Self and center Landen Lucas say when their regional bracket was unveiled, that's honestly all that mattered for multiple reasons. 

Lucas is excited that he has one more chance to cut the nets down. 

“All I could think about was getting to this spot and having another opportunity," Lucas said. "Up until this point, we have put ourselves in the best position that we can to do that. Looking at the bracket, we know this is exactly where we want to be.”

Self said if the Jayhawks advance through to the Final Four, it will take a lot of work. 

“It’s the same reaction I have every year. Are you kidding me? I think it’s difficult, but I think all of the No. 1 seeds are thinking the same thing," Self said. "In all my years of being here, when you think you’ve got it under control, it never plays out that way.”

The Jayhawks await their first round opponent. 

They will play either NC Central and UC-Davis. 

Should KU win, they will take on the winner of the Miami-Michigan State first round game.

If KU advances through the past two rounds, they will play the Sweet 16 and potential Elite Eight games in Kansas City. 

