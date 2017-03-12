Oak Grove residents return to church for first time since tornado

Oak Grove residents returned to church Sunday at First Baptist Church for the first time since Monday’s tornado.

First Baptist Church donated its building to be used as the Multi-Agency Resource Center, shared by the Red Cross and other agencies assisting residents whose homes were damaged by the EF-3 tornado.

“In the middle of the darkness, God best shines his light through people and their helping each other,” said Randy Messer, pastor of First Baptist Church.

Church members told KCTV5 they were stunned by how the community joined together to help everyone during and after the storm.

“We step back and look at all the marvelous hearts and hands that are helping us and came from nowhere, people we don’t know,” said Bo Berry. “We feel like we’ve been truly blessed.”

Berry’s house only received minor damage. His next door neighbor lost their roof.

“It’s God’s grace there were no fatalities,” said Berry.

Gina Parr is thankful she’s alive to attend church Sunday morning. There’s not much left of Parr’s home. The roof is gone and only a few walls are left standing.

“It’s a miracle; God’s miracle,” she said.

Parr and her husband were on their way down the stairs to the basement when the storm hit.

“I just felt the Lord telling me to stop right there and sit down, and two seconds later, the roof was gone,” said Parr. “If we’d have gone on down just a little bit, we had a walkout basement with windows and they all blew out.”

It’s time to clean up and start the healing process. First Baptist Church says they’ll do it together, along with the entire community of Oak Grove.

