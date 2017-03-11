Former Pleasanton Chief of Police injured in crash by driver fleeing from police

A deputy who used to be the Chief of Police in Pleasanton has been hospitalized after his vehicle was hit by a driver fleeing from police in Linn County.

The crash happened just after noon on Saturday 3 miles northwest of Parker.

A driver was fleeing from police headed eastbound on 2400th Road in a Mitsubishi Galant. A second driver, a deputy in a police vehicle, was headed northbound on Devlin Road.

The driver ran the stop sign at 2400th Road and Devlin Road and hit the police car.

The Galant came to a stop facing north in a field and the police car stopped facing southwest, partway in a field.

The deputy, 38-year-old Tanner S. Ogden, is the former Chief of Police for Pleasanton. He stepped down to become a deputy for Linn County.

The driver of the car that hit the deputy, a 28-year-old from Garnett, may have been injured, but refused to go to the hospital.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

