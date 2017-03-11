Nonprofit's assistance was crucial to finding Toni Anderson's car

An Olathe man is being held in the Johnson County Jail for allegedly threatening another man with a machete.More >
Authorities were at Pierson Park this morning looking for someone who may have drowned in the lake there.More >
A Harrisonville woman has a warning about who maybe on the other end of that random phone call after she almost lost hundreds of dollars.More >
Michael Holmes, 27, was found shot about 11 p.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
