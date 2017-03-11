Nonprofit's assistance was crucial to finding Toni Anderson's ca - KCTV5

Nonprofit's assistance was crucial to finding Toni Anderson's car

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Watters is a professional fisherman who uses the latest and greatest equipment; he can spot what no one else can. (KCTV) Watters is a professional fisherman who uses the latest and greatest equipment; he can spot what no one else can. (KCTV)
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -

The recovery of Toni Anderson’s car may not have been possible if not for a nonprofit who wanted to help.

The man who runs it drove across the state to help.

It took state of the art equipment and years of experience to find that car.

When Dennis Watters with Team Watters Sonar Search & Recovery, Inc. heard about Anderson's disappearance and the fruitless attempts to find her, he knew he could help.

“What we’re blessed with the opportunity to use the equipment well,” Watters said.

Watters is a professional fisherman who uses the latest and greatest equipment; he can spot what no one else can.

“It's not just the equipment,” Watters said. “It's the experience and knowing how these cars look.”

Several years ago, he found a niche running a nonprofit to help police search underwater. “We've found stuff that's put people in jail for life,” he said.

He offered to help Anderson's family and police with the search.

“The only way I'd come is if the investigative agency says it's okay,” he said. “We're a professional group and we just don't barge in.”

He says Anderson’s car was difficult to spot in the deep, fast moving waters of the Missouri. However, once his sonar pinged it he knew he had a car.

Watters believes if he hadn't spotted it, crews may never have spotted the vehicle. “The Missouri River was on its way to swallowing this car up,” he explained.

The next challenge was recovering the car.

“Any other team would have quit,” he said. “They did a great job.”

Watters' equipment and expertise helped police clear a major milestone in this case, but the fisherman calls his work bittersweet.

“Sometimes you give them closure, but sometimes go away feeling hurt or down because there's no hope now,” he said.

Watters’s nonprofit does not charge for their work; they rely on donations.

Police have not yet identified the body they found inside the car. They hope to do so in the next week.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:03:34 GMT
    Arturo CabralArturo Cabral
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >

  • 2 hurt after 7-car wreck on I-435 in Johnson County

    2 hurt after 7-car wreck on I-435 in Johnson County

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:03:06 GMT
    Two people are hurt after a seven-car pile up on Interstate 435 near 69 Highway.  (KC Scout)Two people are hurt after a seven-car pile up on Interstate 435 near 69 Highway.  (KC Scout)
    Two people are hurt after a seven-car pile up on Interstate 435 near 69 Highway.  Two lanes are closed in the area in Overland Park, which is just north of Corporate Woods.   Johnson County MedAct says two people suffered minor injuries.  Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. More >
    Two people are hurt after a seven-car pile up on Interstate 435 near 69 Highway.  Two lanes are closed in the area in Overland Park, which is just north of Corporate Woods.   Johnson County MedAct says two people suffered minor injuries.  Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. More >

  • Man threatens another with a machete

    Man threatens another with a machete

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:32:42 GMT
    Zachary Lee Scott Patrick's mugshot. (KCTV)Zachary Lee Scott Patrick's mugshot. (KCTV)

    An Olathe man is being held in the Johnson County Jail for allegedly threatening another man with a machete.

    More >

    An Olathe man is being held in the Johnson County Jail for allegedly threatening another man with a machete.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.