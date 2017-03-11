AT&T says service restored after brief 'hardware issue'

The outage map from around 11 a.m. (Credit: DownDetector.com)

UPDATE: AT&T says its service is running normally after a "hardware issue" prevented some customers' phone calls from connecting.

In a short statement, the Dallas, Texas, company apologized for the inconvenience caused during "a brief period" Saturday morning. The company did not provide any other details or say how many people were affected.

Customers are taking to social media to express their frustration, saying they can't make calls on AT&T's network.

According to longstanding website downdetector.com, reports of outages have increased exponentially since 9 a.m., with hundreds of reported complaints coming in from Chicago and cities in Texas, among others.

There don't seem to be any reports coming out of Kansas City at this time.

AT&T said at least twice today that there was a "national outage" affecting the locations of two customers.

@piercedirish Oh no, Scott! There's a known national outage that is affecting your area. Please know we're working to fix! Thanks! ^BranN — ATTCares (@ATTCares) March 11, 2017

@jdgarcia673 Oh no, Damian! There's a known national outage that is affecting your area. Please know were working to fix! Thanks! ^BranN — ATTCares (@ATTCares) March 11, 2017

Oh, seems like there’s an at&t outage and we can’t make any calls! — drew froning (@drewbrews) March 11, 2017

Another AT&T outage? I can't make any calls. Seems like others are having the same issue. — Peter Quintas ?????? (@PeterQuintas) March 11, 2017

AT&T is having issues since 10:09 AM ESThttps://t.co/GfgQnSQj5e

RT if you're also affected #attoutage pic.twitter.com/6DQLxjHcJl — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) March 11, 2017

Today's outage comes after another that happened on Wednesday, which left customers unable to call 911. The FCC is investigating that outage, according to the Associated Press.

