AT&T says service restored after brief 'hardware issue'

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The outage map from around 11 a.m. (Credit: DownDetector.com) The outage map from around 11 a.m. (Credit: DownDetector.com)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -

UPDATE: AT&T says its service is running normally after a "hardware issue" prevented some customers' phone calls from connecting.

In a short statement, the Dallas, Texas, company apologized for the inconvenience caused during "a brief period" Saturday morning. The company did not provide any other details or say how many people were affected.

Customers are taking to social media to express their frustration, saying they can't make calls on AT&T's network.

According to longstanding website downdetector.com, reports of outages have increased exponentially since 9 a.m., with hundreds of reported complaints coming in from Chicago and cities in Texas, among others. 

There don't seem to be any reports coming out of Kansas City at this time. 

AT&T said at least twice today that there was a "national outage" affecting the locations of two customers. 

Today's outage comes after another that happened on Wednesday, which left customers unable to call 911. The FCC is investigating that outage, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

