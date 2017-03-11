East side shooting leaves 1 dead, another in hospital - KCTV5

East side shooting leaves 1 dead, another in hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a shooting that has left one dead on the city’s east side.

Police tell us that they received reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of east 39th Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.  The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

As they were investigating the scene, they received word that a second victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. That person later succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a man in his early 30s.

If you have any information about this shooting please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.