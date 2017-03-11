East side shooting leaves 1 dead, another in hospital

Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a shooting that has left one dead on the city’s east side.

Police tell us that they received reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of east 39th Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

As they were investigating the scene, they received word that a second victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. That person later succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a man in his early 30s.

If you have any information about this shooting please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

.@kcpolice detectives investigating assault and homicide at 39th Garfield. One dead and 1 shot. I'm confident this homicide will be solved. pic.twitter.com/HQLaPzHczO — chiefforte (@ChiefForte) March 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.