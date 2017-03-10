Wintry forecast won't stop Snake Saturday in North Kansas City

Brookside's annual Saturday parade was postponed because of the weather, but the event in North Kansas City is a bit more involved, making it harder to shift dates. (Snake Saturday/Facebook)

A wintry forecast Saturday won't stop one of the metro's biggest pre-St. Patrick's Say celebrations.

Organizers of the Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City say the event will go ahead, in spite of the weather.

Brookside's annual Saturday parade was postponed because of the weather, but the event in North Kansas City is a bit more involved, making it harder to shift dates.

Besides the carnival Friday night and Saturday, which requires scheduling a ride provider, there's also a charity cook-off Friday night where 25 charities vie for prize money based on the best-rated meat. The charities will also compete for a $7,000 prize for their floats on Saturday.

Organizers expect parade attendance will be on the low end - about 50,000 compared to 125,000 in past fair-weather days.

But in 33 years, they've yet to cancel or postpone, even when they've had to plow the route.

"What's great is people put their kids in the wagons and in their little chairs and they bundle them up in their hats and mittens and coats and then they wrap blankets around them," Snake Saturday organizer Mindy Hart said.

The carnival rides will be open until about 10 p.m. Friday then get back up and running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The parade, down the main drag of Armour Road, begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

