After loss to TCU, Jayhawks look ahead

Kansas guard Josh Jackson dons his Big 12 championship hat following the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

We are close to the start of the Big 12 Championship semifinals and it certainly feels strange without Kansas in the field anymore.

After losing to TCU they have to look ahead to the NCAA tournament.

CBS Sports bracketology had Kansas as the number one overall seed for the NCAA Tournament before the Big 12 Championship started.

After a shocking loss to TCU, that could change. However, the question is just how much will it change.

The latest bracketology from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports doesn’t have Kansas as the number one overall seed, but still a number one seed in the Midwest region.

That’s good news for KU fans because that means a short trip to Tulsa for the first two rounds and then the regional final held at the Sprint Center if they make it that far.

KU head coach Bill Self told the media he has no idea now if they’ll get a number one seed, but did say the loss could help his team refocus on what’s most important -- the NCAA Tournament.

“I don’t know,” Self said. “I’ll buy into it because it’s the only theory that will work for us right now. We’re definitely not going into the tournament on a win, so I don’t think we need to use it as motivation. These guys have competed hard all season or they wouldn’t be in the situation they are in.”

“I think we always have the expectation to step up and replace guys but we are disappointed that we didn’t step up better in the absence of Josh,” said senior forward Landen Lucas.

Having Josh Jackson back should help the Jayhawks next week in pursuit of a Final Four.

The K-State Wildcats are still in pursuit of a Big 12 Championship and a tournament bid.

We have a full preview of their big semifinal game against West Virginia on KCTV5 News.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.