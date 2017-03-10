SB lanes of I-35 before U.S. 69 closed following wreck

Southbound lanes of I-35 before U.S. 69 are closed following a wreck Friday. (KC Scout)

Southbound lanes of I-35 before U.S. 69 are closed following a wreck Friday.

The Kansas Department of Transposition says the overhead sign structure on Interstate 35 before southbound U.S. Highway 69 was hit and severely damaged.

The sign must come down for safety, KDOT says.

