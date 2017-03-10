Temperatures warm slightly ahead of more precipitation

Check KCTV5 News on Twitter for more weather updates.

On Sunday, a hard freeze set in and likely resulted in significant damage to vulnerable plants left unprotected.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures climbed into the 40s.

Rain is likely to develop between 7 p.m. and midnight. Temperatures will be between 36 and 40, so roads will just be wet.

In northern Missouri and then in central Missouri, snow could mix in. There will be little to no accumulation in those areas.

Temperatures will be below freezing, but any leftover precipitation should be moving out before people typically start going to work on Monday. The roads should mainly be dry then.

Drivers will still need to take it slow, however, and be aware that there could be some slick spots -- especially on bridges and overpasses.

Clouds will hang around on Monday with highs between 36 and 39 degrees. It will be cloudy and windy with flurries or isolated snow showers. This is especially true for northern and central Missouri. No accumulation is expected.

By next Thursday, temperatures will be back in the 50s.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.