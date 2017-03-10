Residential gas leak causes evacuations, road closure in Leawood

A gas leak at a home near 103rd Street and Overbrook Court has forced the evacuation of nearby homes. (KCTV5)

Kansas Gas Service is at the location and has advised the Leawood Fire Department that the gas leak is causing some gas to remain trapped in the ground.

Because of this, the gas service recommended that authorities evacuate the area for 500 feet around the leak.

Officers and firefighters are knocking on doors in the area now. The evacuation is anticipated to remain in effect for the next three to four hours.

In addition to the evacuation of nearby homes, traffic in both directions on 103rd Street is being shut down between Lee Boulevard and State Line Road.

