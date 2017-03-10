Resource center opens for Oak Grove tornado victims

Bryant Carter removes debris as he helps salvages items from a friend's tornado-damaged home Tuesday, March 7, 2017, after a severe storm passed through Oak Grove, Mo. Monday night. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A multi-agency resource center has opened in Oak Grove to help those affected by the EF-3 tornado.

More than 20 different organizations are at the First Baptist Church Youth Center to make sure everyone gets the information they need to rebuild.

The Convoy of Hope is also there distributing goods like water, Gatorade and cleaning supplies. The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City's disaster relief unit is also helping out.

Convoy of Hope is pulling up 1.5 hrs before @kcredcross opens up the resource center for tornado victims. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Ttg6xoj2Yi — Jessica Reyes (@JessicaKCTV5) March 10, 2017

"We will help them with something custom-made or tailored them because it's not one-size fits all. It's really talking to them, finding out how much damage they had, what their needs are and everybody will need different things," said Duane Hallock with the American Red Cross.

This is only a two-day event. They opened their doors at 11 a.m. Friday and will again be open again at 9 a.m. Saturday.

