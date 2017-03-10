Fired Mizzou coach to get $650,000 under separation deal - KCTV5

Fired Mizzou coach to get $650,000 under separation deal

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Missouri head coach Kim Anderson answers questions during a news conference after Missouri beat Auburn 86-83 in overtime at an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP) Missouri head coach Kim Anderson answers questions during a news conference after Missouri beat Auburn 86-83 in overtime at an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP)
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -

Missouri will pay fired men's basketball coach Kim Anderson $650,000 as part of a separation deal.

As part of the agreement released to media outlets Thursday, when Missouri's season ended with loss to Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference Tournament's second round, Anderson will receive $450,000 for "liquidated damages." He also will get $200,000 "for meeting or exceeding the academic accomplishment and social responsibilities" laid out by the school's athletics administrators.

Anderson also is entitled to $300,000 that Missouri deposited into an annuity account. That's $100,000 for each of the three years he coached the Tigers, who finished 8-24. Anderson was 27-68 at Missouri.

The deal, which was signed Monday by Anderson and the Columbia school's interim chancellor, calls for Anderson to remain employed at his current salary until April 4.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.