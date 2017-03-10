Fired Mizzou coach to get $650,000 under separation deal

Missouri head coach Kim Anderson answers questions during a news conference after Missouri beat Auburn 86-83 in overtime at an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP)

Missouri will pay fired men's basketball coach Kim Anderson $650,000 as part of a separation deal.

As part of the agreement released to media outlets Thursday, when Missouri's season ended with loss to Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference Tournament's second round, Anderson will receive $450,000 for "liquidated damages." He also will get $200,000 "for meeting or exceeding the academic accomplishment and social responsibilities" laid out by the school's athletics administrators.

Anderson also is entitled to $300,000 that Missouri deposited into an annuity account. That's $100,000 for each of the three years he coached the Tigers, who finished 8-24. Anderson was 27-68 at Missouri.

The deal, which was signed Monday by Anderson and the Columbia school's interim chancellor, calls for Anderson to remain employed at his current salary until April 4.

