Police investigate fatal shooting in KCK

Police are investigating a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas that happened on Thursday night around 10 p.m.

One man died in the shooting at 1400 S. 35th St., according to Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler.

When officers arrived, they found a white man in his 20s outside the house who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Friday, the victim was identified as Nathan Kiesling, a 19-year-old from KCK.

KCKPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating and is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

