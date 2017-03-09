KCK single mother grieves one year after losing husband in mass shooting

A Kansas City, KS widow is sharing what her life is like as a single mother after her husband was brutally murdered one year ago in a mass shooting. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City, KS widow is sharing what her life is like as a single mother after her husband was brutally murdered one year ago in a mass shooting.

The accused killer, Pablo Serrano, was an immigrant who was living in the United States illegally.

Clint Harter had just gotten off from work and he was visiting a friend. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time when a gunman entered his friend's house.

Harter was married and his wife was eight months pregnant.

One year later, she remains heartbroken.

"I have to be tough and I have to keep going," said Ruth Harter, Clint's wife. "I can't let myself go. If it wasn't for my kids, I don't know where I would be."

She is the mother to two precious little girls. For her, there's no time for tears when you have an active 3-year-old and a 10-month old nicknamed "Cheeky."

Cheeky was born after her father was shot and killed.

"I just keep going and if I stop, I feel like I am going to crash," Harter said.

Harter said one day she will tell her children what happened on March 7, 2016.

"I want her to know," she said. "I want both kids to know what happened and how their father was. I want them to know everything."

