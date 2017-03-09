Brookside St. Patrick's Day parade postponed for a week - KCTV5

Brookside St. Patrick's Day parade postponed for a week

Posted: Updated:
The parade, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will be held March 18th at 2 p.m. (Submitted) The parade, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will be held March 18th at 2 p.m. (Submitted)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

With snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast, the annual St. Patrick's Day Warm-Up parade in Brookside will be postponed for a week. 

The parade, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will be held March 18 at 2 p.m. 

"We apologize for any inconvenience, but in light of the circumstances we believe postponing is in the best interest of safety for our participants, and participation by the majority," a statement from the organizers said. "We hope that by delaying one week, the community can enjoy a safe and wonderful parade."

Between one and three inches of snow is possible for Kansas City on Saturday. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.