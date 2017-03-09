Brookside St. Patrick's Day parade postponed for a week

The parade, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will be held March 18th at 2 p.m. (Submitted)

With snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast, the annual St. Patrick's Day Warm-Up parade in Brookside will be postponed for a week.

The parade, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will be held March 18 at 2 p.m.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, but in light of the circumstances we believe postponing is in the best interest of safety for our participants, and participation by the majority," a statement from the organizers said. "We hope that by delaying one week, the community can enjoy a safe and wonderful parade."

Between one and three inches of snow is possible for Kansas City on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.