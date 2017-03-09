Kansas City police announce DUI checkpoints for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Two DUI checkpoints will be held on the weekend of St. Patrick's Day. (KCTV5)

The first checkpoint will be held from 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. on March 17-18 and then a second from 11 p.m. - 4 a.m. on March 18-19.

Signs will be placed in advance of the checkpoint site and police officers will direct traffic.

The checkpoints will be held in areas known for "alcohol related crashes or DUI arrests," according to the Kansas City Police Department.

