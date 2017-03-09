Johnson County Sheriff’s Office trying to ID burglar - KCTV5

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office trying to ID burglar

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this man who stole from a Spring Hill workshop twice. (KCTV) The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this man who stole from a Spring Hill workshop twice. (KCTV)
SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man who stole from the same workshop twice last month. 

On Feb. 9 and Feb. 17, a man forced his way into a detached workshop at a residence in rural Spring Hill.

He took several tools, including a Stihl chainsaw, a DeWalt wood planer, a Chicago air compressor, a Rotozip and several cordless drills. 

The second time, he was caught on game cameras that had been installed after the first burglary.

The suspect is believed to be about 6 feet tall, maybe a couple inches taller, with a medium build. The clothes he is wearing may make him look heavier than he is.

If you recognize this man, contact Detective Brett Wilson with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-715-5561.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.