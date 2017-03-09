Johnson County Sheriff’s Office trying to ID burglar

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this man who stole from a Spring Hill workshop twice. (KCTV)

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man who stole from the same workshop twice last month.

On Feb. 9 and Feb. 17, a man forced his way into a detached workshop at a residence in rural Spring Hill.

He took several tools, including a Stihl chainsaw, a DeWalt wood planer, a Chicago air compressor, a Rotozip and several cordless drills.

The second time, he was caught on game cameras that had been installed after the first burglary.

The suspect is believed to be about 6 feet tall, maybe a couple inches taller, with a medium build. The clothes he is wearing may make him look heavier than he is.

If you recognize this man, contact Detective Brett Wilson with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-715-5561.

