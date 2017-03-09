Kansas City council votes to bump up minimum wage - KCTV5

Kansas City council votes to bump up minimum wage

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City City Council voted Thursday by an 8-4 margin to bump up the city’s minimum wage incrementally to $13.00 an hour by Jan. 1, 2023. 

The minimum wage will increase to $8.50 an hour effective Sept. 18, 2017. 

“My personal experiences as an adolescent, in part, lead me in 2015, to take progressive action to increase the minimum wage for all Kansas Citians - and I will continue my commitment to battle for this righteous, economically viable end” said Councilman Jermaine Reed in a statement. 

