Kansas City council votes to bump up minimum wage

The Kansas City City Council voted Thursday by an 8-4 margin to bump up the city’s minimum wage incrementally to $13.00 an hour by Jan. 1, 2023.

The minimum wage will increase to $8.50 an hour effective Sept. 18, 2017.

“My personal experiences as an adolescent, in part, lead me in 2015, to take progressive action to increase the minimum wage for all Kansas Citians - and I will continue my commitment to battle for this righteous, economically viable end” said Councilman Jermaine Reed in a statement.

