Volunteers clean up Oak Grove cemetery after tornado

File photo - This is what Oak Grove looked like the day after the tornado. (KCTV)

Homes have been ripped from their foundations and now it is up to the community to bring it all back together.

On Thursday, hundreds of volunteers have helped to pick up the Oak Grove cemetery where so many have laid their loved ones to rest.

One could hear the work throughout the town, with people doing whatever they can to start over.

“Just to serve my town,” said Kevin Martin from Oak Grove, explaining why he volunteered. “Make sure, you know, I can do what I can. I wasn’t affected, so I wanted to make sure I could help everybody that was.”

For several days, volunteers have made their way in to get trash, debris and wood out of the way while the area is restored.

“It’s just, amazing,” said Chris Reynolds from Oak Grove. “Everybody comes together and works and gets it done. I haven’t heard one person complain yet. It’s just been amazing.”

While some have come to mourn and others have come to pick up whatever may have fallen, they all still marvel at what has stayed intact in the process.

“It’d knock over a couple big stones, and the trinkets and little tractors and trucks were still sitting right where they're at,” one volunteer said. “Didn't even touch them."

There are quite a few people down the hill working to get things back in order for homeowners in the area.

Power companies were still working to get power lines off the ground. So, there is still quite a bit of work to do in the area.

