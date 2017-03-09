Worlds of Fun settles suit over pollution claims - KCTV5

Worlds of Fun settles suit over pollution claims

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Online court records show that a judge signed off on the deal between the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, Cedar Fair LP and its subsidiary Worlds of Fun LLC. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A Missouri environmental group and the owner of a Kansas City amusement park have reached a federal lawsuit settlement over claims that the park illegal dumped pollutants into the Missouri River.

Online court records show that a judge signed off on the deal between the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, Cedar Fair LP and its subsidiary Worlds of Fun LLC.

The lawsuit alleged that the Worlds of Fun park violated federal clean-water laws by discharging illegal levels of wastewater and stormwater that included chlorine, copper, oil and grease.

The environmental group said in a statement Thursday that the deal requires Worlds of Fun to adopt a compliance plan that will include an educational kiosk about stormwater pollution, and to spend $100,000 on environmental projects in a local watershed.

