Home Depot volunteers help clean up after Oak Grove tornado

Volunteers from Home Depot stores across KC came to help those affected by the Oak Grove tornado. (KCTV)

Imagine this: You come out of the basement with no shoes and no jacket and you look up and there’s no roof and no walls around you.

Your house is gone.

Rather, it looks like someone put it through the wood chipper and it’s now spread out in your back yard with miles of fields around you.

Where do you begin?

Even with insurance, it’s overwhelming for neighbors in Oak Grove. After the news crews leave, they’re still dealing with the tedious, months-long cleanup.

Well, today they got some more help.

Volunteer employees from Home Depot stores all over the Kansas City area drove to Oak Grove on Thursday to help clean up the trees and garbage and sort through what to salvage.

One of the grateful neighbors they helped was a family who met with KCTV5 the day after the tornado.

The Yancy family’s house was gutted from the inside out when the tornado passed directly over their home and nearly took their lives.

On Thursday, they were beyond grateful.

“You took the time and the energy to help us,” said Patricia Yancy, speaking of the volunteers. “We didn’t ask you for help. You came.”

“You’re like an angel,” she continued. “From the kindness of your heart, you wanted to help us. All I could tell them was thank you so much. Thank you.”

The manager for the Blue Springs Home Depot says they are working on trying to get some more volunteers over to the Smithville area, as well.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.