Kansas City police investigate robbery at Northland gas station

Kansas City police are investigating a robbery at a Northland gas station Tuesday.

Police say the robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the station at 5002 Parvin Road.

A suspect in hood pulled up in a sedan and entered the store with a handgun. He demanded cash in both registers.

After receiving the cash, the suspect also took cigarettes and a bottle of liquor. The suspect then fled the scene.

