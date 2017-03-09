Kansas City police investigate robbery at Northland gas station - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigate robbery at Northland gas station

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
Connect
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Police say the robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the BP on Northeast Parvin Road near 51st Street. (KCPD) Police say the robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the BP on Northeast Parvin Road near 51st Street. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a robbery at a Northland gas station Tuesday.

Police say the robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the station at 5002 Parvin Road.

A suspect in hood pulled up in a sedan and entered the store with a handgun. He demanded cash in both registers.

After receiving the cash, the suspect also took cigarettes and a bottle of liquor. The suspect then fled the scene.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.