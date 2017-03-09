Man shot, killed at Kansas City apartment complex - KCTV5

Man shot, killed at Kansas City apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to the 9300 block of Myrtle Avenue. (Chopper5) Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to the 9300 block of Myrtle Avenue. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue on a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.