Man shot, killed at Kansas City apartment complex

Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to the 9300 block of Myrtle Avenue. (Chopper5)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue on a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.