There have been 56 cases of mumps reported in 12 Kansas counties as of last Saturday, March 4.

The cases were reported in: Atchison, Barton, Crawford, Douglas, Ellis, Finney, Franklin, Johnson, Marshall, Riley, Rooks and Thomas counties.

Outbreaks are also happening in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

“As we continue to see mumps cases throughout the state and region, I encourage Kansans to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease,” said KDHE Secretary Susan Mosier, MD, MBA, FACS. “Please make sure that you and your family are up-to-date on vaccines, and stay home if you do get mumps.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment with working with local health departments to identify cases and keep the disease from spreading.

Mumps is contagious, caused by a virus, and spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat.

An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, talking, sharing dinnerware with others, and touching things with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

KDHE said, “The best way to reduce your chance of getting the disease is by being vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.”

Dr. Gabriel Schifman says the virus is most common for those youngsters, but everyone in all age-brackets could be vulnerable.

“It’s most common between 3 and 10 years of age, but anyone can get it,” he said. “If you are drinking after someone, if you are kissing or talking close proximity coughed or sneezed on all that can spread the virus.”

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and then swollen salivary glands. Mumps can occasionally cause complications, including inflammation of the testicles or ovaries, meningitis or encephalitis.

Anybody with symptoms of mumps should isolate themselves and call their healthcare providers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 4,000 cases reported in the U.S. last year.

More information can be found on the state’s health department website: http://www.kdheks.gov/epi/mumps.htm

