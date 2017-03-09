Red Cross offers helpful tools to prepare kids for emergencies

Monster Guard is the first mobile app created by the American Red Cross that's designed specifically for kids. (Red Cross)

So many families had to run to their basements or bathrooms when tornadoes hit this week.

The American Red Cross says getting children involved in emergency preparedness is key to surviving a storm.

There are tools to help you teach your kids what to do the next time those sirens go off.

Monster Guard is the first mobile app created by the American Red Cross that's designed specifically for kids.

Kids can role play as various monster characters and learn to identify hazards in a home, select items needed when a natural disaster strikes, locate the safest room in a house and even develop an escape plan.

Sponsored by Disney, this free app is available to download on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices. It has more than 40,000 downloads so far.

The second tool from the Red Cross to prepare kids for disaster is called the Pillowcase Project. It’s aimed at kids in third through fifth grade.

Students receive a pillowcase to make their own emergency supply kit. They then always have a kit in their room filled with things like shoes, flashlights, a blanket and other essentials.

The Red Cross implemented this right before the Moore, OK tornadoes in 2013 and received an outpouring of thanks from parents. Many said their kids quickly grabbed their pillowcases and weren’t scared to take shelter when the storms hit.

If you’re interested in having the Red Cross visit your school or home, local chapters say they can do those presentations for free.

