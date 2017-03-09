Isolated severe storms possible Thursday south of I-70

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says these storms will develop south of Interstate 70, generally along and south of a Paola to Harrisonville to Clinton line. (KCTV5)

Anytime after noon Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will develop out ahead of an approaching cold front.

A storm or two could briefly reach severe limits with hail and gusty winds as the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

"Essentially the timeline is from noon to 6 p.m. for us. By evening, these storms will shift toward the I-44 Corridor," Teachman said.

Much colder air settles in for Friday with clouds and some sun. Highs will be in the lower 40s. A freeze is expected going into Saturday morning in the 20s. Rain, sleet and snow are possible Saturday morning. The heaviest snowfall accumulations will be to the north and east of the metro.

"I can see anywhere from 2-3" of slushy snow north and east of the metro. The metro gets an inch or two. Temperatures during the day will hover around the freezing point," Teachman said.

Sunday we get a sunny break with chilly highs in the upper 30s. Sunday night after dark and into Monday morning, a quick moving system will give us another shot of rain and snow. This could affect the Monday morning commute.

Once this clears, sunshine returns and temperatures will shoot back up to near 60 on Thursday.

