Dozens mark birthday of Indian engineer killed in Olathe

Dozens of people are holding a candlelight vigil in southern India to mark the birthday of an Indian engineer shot dead last month in Olathe in an attack the FBI is investigating as a possible hate crime.

In addition to marking Srinivas Kuchibhotla's 33rd birthday Thursday, the gathering also protested what they say is a rising wave of hate crimes in America.

According to witnesses, the gunman yelled "get out of my country" at Kuchibhotla and his colleague Alok Madasani before opening fire at Austin's Bar and Grill.

Madasani and another bar patron were wounded.

Adam Purinton of Olathe was arrested at another bar after telling a bartender that he shot two people he described as Iranian. He remains jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

