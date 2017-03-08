Oak Grove man who ignored tornado sirens: Don't ignore them

One projectile came through Greg Miller's window, not far from where he was standing. (KCTV5)

The cleanup is now well underway in Oak Grove - where nearly 500 homes were damaged Monday night when an EF-3 tornado barreled through town.

The tornado hurled projectiles - like this - into homes at intense speeds.

Unlike thousands of metro residents, Miller ignored the sirens.

"I was right over here," Miller said. "I thought it's not going to happen. Well, it happened. All of the windows exploded, shooting glass and debris and two-by-fours."

He was thrown to the floor on top of Humphrey, Miller's friend. The next morning, he look out his balcony.

"I came out here and I busted out bawling," Miller said. "I couldn't believe it, you know."

Those neighbors were not home when their house was ripped to shreds.

Miller now realizes how close he and his pup were to being goners. He wants everyone out there to remember that the next time the sirens sound.

"You need to pay attention to those sirens because it almost killed me."

