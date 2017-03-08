Trump's immigration promises hit close to KCK family victimized by accused killer who was in country illegally

Pablo Serrano is charged with five counts of murder, four in KCK and a fifth in Montgomery County, MO. This week marks one year after those terrible killings. (KCTV5)

President Trump's promises on immigration hit close to home for one Kansas City, KS family.

Their loved one was murdered one year ago. The accused killer is a Mexican national who slipped through law enforcement and immigration holds.

Pablo Serrano is charged with five counts of murder, four in KCK and a fifth in Montgomery County, MO. This week marks one year after those terrible killings.

Wendy Manthe and Kristen Lindsey say their world shattered one year ago this week.

"It was hectic, lights...came out on front porch seen body in yard body on front porch screaming," Lindsey said. "I just knew Michael was dead. Knew he was gone."

Michael Capp's memorial sits in the front yard at Manthe's house. "Chainsaw" was his nickname and he had an infectious laugh.

"He loved his boys," Manthe said. "He loved his boys and he lived for his sons."

Wendy and Kristen did not want those boys to see the blood, so they mopped it up for themselves.

"Four men were just killed in this house, brutally," Lindsey said.

Wendy considered Capp's her son.

She was also his landlord and the landlord to Serrano-Vitorino, who lived just next door to the victims. She cleaned out the blood in one rental property and then she went inside Serrano-Vitorino's home.

She discovered a paper trail that just didn't make any sense.

"All the tickets," she said. "He got a ticket two days before for a day from the Highway Patrol. DUI and they released him. They released him!"

Police seized some of the paper work as evidence, but you only need to look at the public records to see how Serrano-Vitorino slipped past law enforcement even though he was here illegally.

Serrano-Vitorino, in 2003, was convicted of making terroristic threats in California.

He was deported to Mexico when he was released from prison.

In November of 2014, he was arrested for a DUI in Coffey County, KS. In June of 2015, he faced charges in Wyandotte County for punching a relative in the face.

In August of 2015, he was ticketed for a traffic stop in Overland Park. Serrano-Vitorino went to court, was fingerprinted and paid fines. ICE was notified at least twice, but they didn't show up and once sent paperwork to the wrong agency.

Both Lindsey and Manthe voted for Trump because they support the president's plan to tighten immigration and deport people who commit crimes.

"I don't put 100 percent on Pablo," Lindsey said. "I put a lot of blame on our justice system. Because he wouldn't have even been in the state if they would have taken care of that back in 02 in California."

Manthe credits Trump for doing what he's promised.

"So far, so good," she said. "He's done what he said as far as I can see. At least he's trying. I'm not a racist. We are not racists. We have black children, Korean. Hispanics."

The suspect sits in a Missouri jail cell tonight.

