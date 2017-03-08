UPDATE: Juvenile shot while riding in car on highway in Kansas C - KCTV5

UPDATE: Juvenile shot while riding in car on highway in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
A young male was shot while riding with his mother inside a vehicle on Interstate 435 on Wednesday night. (KCTV5) A young male was shot while riding with his mother inside a vehicle on Interstate 435 on Wednesday night. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A young male was shot while riding with his mother inside a vehicle on Interstate 435 on Wednesday night. 

The shooting was reported to Kansas City police at 8:08 p.m.

A woman was driving northbound on I-435 between Bannister Road and E. 63rd Street in her car with her three sons when they heard a couple gunshots.

One bullet hit the 2015 Nissan Altima. The woman saw her son in the front passenger seat, a juvenile, had been shot in the leg. 

She then drove to a nearby restaurant on Eastbound Trafficway where the father of her children worked.

The woman was not injured, but did go to Children's Mercy Hospital with the child who had been shot.

The two sons in the backseat, who weren't injured, said they saw a black man wearing a black mask over his mouth and a dark hoodie over his head driving a vehicle. 

The initial call said the victim was shot by someone inside a black vehicle speeding 100 miles per hour. 

