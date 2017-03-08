Students left in the dark following electricity outage in KCK - KCTV5

Students left in the dark following electricity outage in KCK

By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
By Adam McDonald, Digital Producer, Meredith
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Nearly 200 students at a Kansas City, KS elementary school spent half the school day in the dark after storms on Monday night knocked out power. 

Parents say they had no idea their kids at Bethel Elementary were without power. 

The storms on Monday knocked power out but students still came to school. 

"It was scary," Janelle Bulley, a parent of the school, said. 

Bulley says the security was not working, leaving the children inside exposed. 

"If there's unlocked doors, any body can go in and any body can go out. 

Power, according to Bulley, was not restored by lunch time and she says the school was going to feed students a Snack Pack.

Instead, the PTA purchased pizza for students at the school. 

A spokesperson for the school district said they did not find out about the electricity issue until 6:40 a.m. The decision to close schools is made no later than 6 a.m. 

He did add there was natural light in the school, but it was "not the best situation." 

