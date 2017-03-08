Wildfires in Kansas have burned 650,000 acres of property - KCTV5

Wildfires in Kansas have burned 650,000 acres of property

(Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP). Cattle graze by a wildfire near Protection, Kan., early Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Grass fires fanned by gusting winds scorched swaths of Kansas grassland.
More than 650,000 acres have burned in Kansas due to wildfires, setting a new record of destruction for the state. 

According to the State of Kansas, between 351,000-400,000 acres have burned in Clark County, KS and another 151,000 acres burned in Comanche County. 

Grass fires have been reported in 23 counties since March 4. 

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback declared a state of emergency at 7:21 p.m. on March 5. 

