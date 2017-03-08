Deputies arrest man for looting Oak Grove home damaged by tornado

Deputies hauled the man's car away on Wednesday after officers found stolen property in the car's trunk. (Emily Sinovic/KCTV5 News)

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for looting a home damaged by the tornado. (Emily Sinovic/KCTV5 News)

There are an incredible number of people in Oak Grove volunteering to clean up the damage after an EF-3 tornado tore through the town.

However, not everyone is coming there to help. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for looting a home damaged by the tornado.

Deputies hauled the man's car away on Wednesday after officers found stolen property in the car's trunk.

Sheriff Mike Sharp says this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

