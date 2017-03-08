Deputies arrest man for looting Oak Grove home damaged by tornad - KCTV5

Deputies arrest man for looting Oak Grove home damaged by tornado


By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Emily Sinovic, Investigative Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for looting a home damaged by the tornado. (Emily Sinovic/KCTV5 News) The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for looting a home damaged by the tornado. (Emily Sinovic/KCTV5 News)
Deputies hauled the man's car away on Wednesday after officers found stolen property in the car's trunk. (Emily Sinovic/KCTV5 News) Deputies hauled the man's car away on Wednesday after officers found stolen property in the car's trunk. (Emily Sinovic/KCTV5 News)
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

There are an incredible number of people in Oak Grove volunteering to clean up the damage after an EF-3 tornado tore through the town.

However, not everyone is coming there to help. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for looting a home damaged by the tornado.

Deputies hauled the man's car away on Wednesday after officers found stolen property in the car's trunk.

Sheriff Mike Sharp says this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

