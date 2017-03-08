Lee's Summit announces change in usage of tornado sirens

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado tore through an area of Lee's Summit on Monday. (KCTV5)

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado tore through an area of Lee's Summit on Monday.

However, some residents are wondering why the tornado sirens did not go off.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department says it received numerous calls and emails from people living in the city over concerns the tornado sirens didn't sound on Monday night

Resident Anthony Ranck said he thought he was just watching a regular thunderstorm roll through.

"We were watching waves of rain and lightning - then the tree fell on something at the front of the house," Ranck said.

It's because of concerns like those that the city has decided to change its policy.

From now on, any time a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service in southern Jackson County or northern Cass County, the sirens will sound.

The city says it wants to address concerns of the public and changed the policy for that reason.

But safety experts reiterate you need to be personally aware and responsible for your own safety. That includes listening to TV and radio or having an NOAA Weather Radio.

Full statement from the city:

"In the future, when there is a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service for any area of southern Jackson or northern Cass County, all notification systems, including outdoor storm warning sirens, shall be activated. We will continue to use current methods of deploying storm spotters and real-time radar monitoring."

