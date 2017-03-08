Lenexa police seek man possibly connected to string of auto burglaries

The individual is said to be in his 20s with brown hair. His vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a Lexus. (Lenexa PD)

Police are seeking help in identifying a man who may be related to a series of auto burglaries in Lenexa. (Lenexa PD)

Investigators say the man attempted to use a credit card which was stolen in one of the auto burglaries.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person or vehicle is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or police at 913-825-8085.

