Lenexa police seek man possibly connected to string of auto burglaries

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

Police are seeking help in identifying a man who may be related to a series of auto burglaries in Lenexa.

Investigators say the man attempted to use a credit card which was stolen in one of the auto burglaries.

The individual is said to be in his 20s with brown hair. His vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a Lexus.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person or vehicle is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or police at 913-825-8085.  

